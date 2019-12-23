Web Analytics
Public holiday on Dec 25, 27 in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday notified public holidays on December 25 and 27.

According to two separate notifications issued to this effect, the provincial government has declared 25th December, 2019 as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas for all offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh except essential services.

Meanwhile, 27th of this month has been declared a public holiday on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

