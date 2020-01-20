KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial authorities on a petition questioning the Sindh government’s decision to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam.

A bench of the SHC directed them to furnish their comments until the next hearing scheduled for Jan 28.

The bench ruled that Dr Kaleem Imam will continue as the IG Sindh until the federal government responds to the provincial government’s request for his removal.

This court has already handed a verdict in this regard, the judges recalled, observing that the federal and provincial governments can change an IG after consultations.

The bench noted that the executive authorities are obliged by law to appoint the IG for a period three years, directing the federal govenrment to appoint a new police chief as per the law.

In response to the provincial government’s letter, the Centre had earlier said Dr Kaleem Imam will continue discharging his duties as the IG Sindh until a final decision is reached on its request.

It categorically stated that any additional IG of the province can’t be assigned to look after the charge of the provincial police chief till the time a new officer is appointed.

In the wake of the provincial cabinet’s Jan 15 meeting, the Sindh government had formally requested the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for withdrawing services of the IG.

The letter with the subject “Posting of Inspector General of Police, Sindh” by Secretary Services, invoking Section 12(2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act 1961 and Revival of Police Order 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2019 for repatriation of the IG Sindh, Kaleem Imam, was sent to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, on Jan 16.

