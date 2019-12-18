KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday decided to digitize the service record of the provincial government’s officers, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in a meeting of the provincial secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday.

The chief secretary directed all administrative secretaries to send details of cadre officers within 15 days in order to digitize their service record.

The meeting reviewed 24 agendas including the progress of disciplinary action, proceedings of anti-corruption cases, development work, performance of officers, position of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), unauthorized use of official vehicles, recruitment on disabled and deceased quota, implementation on the court orders and tree plantation drive.

The Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over non-retrieval of government vehicles being used by the unauthorized persons.

He directed all the departments to update the record of vehicles, and the same should be shared with Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) accordingly for further action as per decision of the provincial cabinet. “The legal process shall be followed in order to retrieve the vehicles” he added.

The meeting was briefed on the plantation drive by secretary forest who conveyed that the forest department completed task of plantation as well as the agricultural department planted 81756 plants and collage education department planted 44854 plants in the province.

