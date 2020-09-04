KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman has said that Sindh government has failed in providing relief to the rain-hit people of the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his statement, Khurram Sher Zaman said that Pakistan People’s Party has failed to carry out relief activities after imposing rain emergency in the province. He said Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah and other districts are still submerged with rainwater.

People in Kacho are waiting for the aid under an open sky, while tent city in Umerkot has turned into a ‘Jiya city’, the PTI stalwart added.

He questioned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to tell which provincial institution is providing relief to the rain-hit people of the province?

“Pakistan Army and Navy is helping the masses”, Khurram Sher Zaman said and added that the federal government will soon start relief activities in various districts of Sindh including Karachi.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that they have agreed in principle over a package for Karachi and consultation over the funds have been completed.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Asad Umar had said that projects for Karachi were under discussion for past some time, however, there was no mechanism to implement them.

