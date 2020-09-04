KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to appoint former Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani as an administrator of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Friday citing sources.

According to sources in the Sindh government, the official notification for the appointment of Iftikhar Shallwani would be issued on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Shallwani was recently removed from the post of Commissioner Karachi and appointed as provincial secretary of local government.

He was replaced by Sohail Rajput as new Karachi Commissioner.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government will appoint Karachi administrator soon.

Presiding over a meeting, Murad Ali Shah said that they were consulting the matter with all the parties but the final decision will be made by the provincial cabinet.

Administrators have not been appointed anywhere in Sindh so far, the chief minister added. He maintained that they were taking measures for local body elections in the province.

The chief minister accused the former Karachi mayor of misusing authority, commercialization of streets and other irregularities. He claimed that they will resolve the problems of Karachi with the same powers given to the former city mayor.

