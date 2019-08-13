Sindh govt to hold rally on Independence Day, announces CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that the provincial government will organise a rally on Independence Day (tomorrow) in order to show solidarity with Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

While talking to media, CM Shah clarified, “We are on the same page over Kashmir dispute and we will give a clear message of unity to the world for Kashmir issue after forgetting our personal differences.”

“We will observe August 14 as a day to show solidarity with Kashmiris,” he added.

While answering a question, the chief minister claimed that he had monitoring the rain emergency situation himself in the Karachi received record rains. Shah said that rain water was drained out of roads within 6-7 hours after rain stopped.

“Some people were suggesting us to resign but we have shut their mouths. Even MQM-P [Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s leadership] praised us [Sindh authorities] for brilliantly tackling the post-rain situation in Hyderabad,” he claimed.

Commenting over the ongoing political scenario, CM Shah alleged that Prime Khan Imran Khan is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his political benefits. He criticised the federal government for not summoning Council of Common Interests (CCI) session so far.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government will organise a massive rally to show solidarity with the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Wednesday (tomorrow) on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The government commenced preparations to hold a rally over the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting atrocities of the Indian authorities in the occupied Kashmir.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting attended by the central leadership of the ruling political party including Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Babar Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and Ali Amin Gandapur.

