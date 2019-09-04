Sindh government to construct park at Metropole Hotel’s land

KARACHI: The Sindh government decided on Wednesday to acquire the land of Karachi’s Metropole Hotel to construct a park for children and elderly people.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, the CM’s Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, and other officials.

The chief minister said the land of the Metropole Hotel was located at the convergence of four important and busy thoroughfares where traffic volume remains considerably high almost round the clock.

“The construction of any high-rise building on the land of the hotel would cause further traffic congestion in the area and would create serious environmental issues,” he added.

Mr Shah said he wanted to acquire the land where the government would construct a beautiful park designated only for children and elderly people.

He said in future, all projects would be designed keeping in view the environmental conditions of the city, the capacity of the roads and sewerage system and provision of all other facilities.

The chief minister pointed out that the left turning of the road from Metropole to Clifton also experience traffic jams and therefore suggested acquiring a portion of the Sindh Club at the corner for widening of the road for smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister directed the Karachi Commissioner to talk to the owners of the Metropole Hotel and the Sindh Club management for acquiring their lands and submit a report in this regard within 10 days.

Comments

comments