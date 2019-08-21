Sindh governor asked to hold meetings with Kashmiris living in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to hold meetings with the Kashmiri brethren living in Karachi in order to boost their confidence.

The Sindh governor called on the prime minister at the PM Office in Islamabad today.

In the meeting, PM Khan instructed Mr Ismail to highlight the Kashmir issue as much as possible.

The Sindh governor briefed the premier on the ongoing federal government-funded uplift schemes in the metropolis.

It is noteworthy that PM Khan will inaugurate four projects in the last week of the next month.

The prime minister directed the governor to present a progress report on the development schemes launched by the centre in Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Sindh by the end of this month (August), sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

The prime minister will announce a special package for Tharparkar during his visit to Sindh.

The sources said that PM Imran likely to arrive in Sindh on August 30 or 31.

