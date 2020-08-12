Sindh governor signs bill allowing promotion of matric, inter students

f matriculation and intermediate students following a halt in academic activities and examinations in educational institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Imran Ismail signed the Sindh Board of Technical Education and the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which had been passed by the provincial assembly with a majority on July 23.

Following the promulgation of the bill, 0.8 students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate grades will be promoted to next levels in Sindh.

In May, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students failed in all subjects.

The Sindh minister had said that the steering committee meeting decided to promote all those students, who failed in more than 40 per cent of subjects by giving them passing marks.

“No special examination will be held this year. Matric, intermediate who have failed will be given 33 per cent passing marks for promotion into next class”.

“Federal government had announced that students failed in 40 per cent of subjects will be given passing marks, while the students who failed in more than 40 per cent of subjects have to give the special examination. But, keeping in view the current situation, the Sindh government decided to promote allow students including those who failed in more than 40% subjects.”

The education minister had said that students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted without percentage while grade 10 and 12 students will be promoted on the basis of the last years’ exams. He added that grade 9 and 11 students will get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

