Sindh governor congratulates GDA’s Moazzam Ali Abbasi on by-election victory

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday congratulated Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate’s Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi for defeating PPP in Larkana by-election, ARY News reported.

The Sindh governor, during the telephonic conversion, has invited Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi to visit the governor house tomorrow at 2:00 pm.

The newly elected GDA candidate is likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow, said sources.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Monday on a day-long visit where he will meet different party leaders.

It must be noted that the joint candidate of GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi had won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election, held on October 17.

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had been supported by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Read More: PS-11 by-polls: ECP takes notice of Bilawal’s rally in Larkana

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

Comments

comments