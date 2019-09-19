Sindh governor discusses Kashmir issue with New Zealand’s envoy

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday met with New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish MacMaster at Governor House and raised issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Imran Ismail stressed that New Zealand should utilise its influence on India to prevent it from disturbing the peace of the entire region.

The Sindh governor apprised NZ envoy about the alarming increase in the incidents of torture in the occupied valley of Kashmir by Indian forces.

He said that the entire region had come to the brink of war with the brutality of India in the disputed valley of Kashmir.

It must be noted that the curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 46th consecutive day on Thursday.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

