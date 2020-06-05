Sindh governor donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his blood plasma for the patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Ismail urged the people who had recovered from the deadly coronavirus to step forward and donate their plasma. He said that Allah has given us an opportunity to save the lives of other people.

I donated Plasma today, it was easy, no weakness or difficulty donating. It’s is our duty to save lives, Allah has given us opportunity. All those who r recovered from Covid must donate plasma. Thanks to Dr.Shamsi @62Shamsi pic.twitter.com/isPK1oEEpU — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 5, 2020

He said, “I donated Plasma today, it was easy, no weakness or difficulty donating.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Ismail had earlier announced that he would donate his plasma after he recovered from the respiratory disease.

Read More: Blood Transfusion Authority pleads recovered patients to donate plasma

Earlier on May 26, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) had urged patients who had recovered from coronavirus to step forward and help the doctors by donating their blood plasma.

Director SBTA, Naz Jamal, had appealed recovered patients of COVID-19 to extend help in the fight against coronavirus.

The official had said that plasma therapy helped a patient to avoid assistance of ventilator. According to health officials, plasma therapy had encouraging results in treatment of COVID-19.

