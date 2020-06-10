Sindh governor donates protective suits, masks for health professionals

KARACHI: In an effort to ensure the safety of frontline warriors, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday donated 1,500 protective suits, 2,000 surgical masks and hand sanitizers to Civil Hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Paying rich tribute to the heroic services and sacrifices of medical workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus , Imran Ismail said that provision of personal protective equipment to the health professionals was their top priority.

Talking to the journalists, the Sindh governor urged the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Earlier on June 5, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had donated his blood plasma for the patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

In his tweet, Imran Ismail had urged the people who had recovered from the deadly coronavirus to step forward and donate their plasma. He had said that Allah had given them an opportunity to save the lives of other people.

He had said, “I donated Plasma today, it was easy, no weakness or difficulty donating.”

