Sindh governor goes into self-isolation after Ghani tested positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has put himself under self-quarantine for 24 hours after Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani was tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Imran Ismail said that he has decided to isolate himself for 24 hours as he had been in meetings with the minister.

 

He urged the people who had met him in the last few days must get themselves checked.

 

Earlier in the day, in a shocking development, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had revealed on Monday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video message on Twitter, he had said that he took a test for the covornavirus yesterday which has been declared positive.

Saeed Ghani had said he has not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any pain.”

The minister said that he had decided to put himself in quarantine at his house for 14 days and assured that he will continue fulfilling his responsibilities from home.

 

 

