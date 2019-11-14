Sindh governor expresses grief over loss of lives in Tharparkar lightning   

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Tharparkar lightning, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said, ” The unfortunate loss of lives owing to lightening in Tharparkar is saddening”

He directed the provincial chief secretary to accelerate rescue operation and leave no stone unturned in providing best medical facilities to the injured in the incident.

Imran Ismail said that the federal government was ready to provide every possible assistance in this difficult hour.

The governor also telephoned Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) chairman and discussed the relief and rescue operation in Tharparkar.

At least 20 people, including women and children, had been killed in Tharparkar district in the last 24 hours after being struck by lightning during thundershowers.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Tharparkar hospital, rescue officials had said. According to reports, a woman and her daughter were died and five children were injured in an incident of thunder-strike at Mokaryar village taluka during the rainfall.

In another lightning incident, at least two women were killed and four children were injured following the lightning strikes in Sanghar district of Sindh province. Three injured of the incident were admitted to Umerkot Hospital Sujawal for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

