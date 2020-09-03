Karachi administrator having any political affiliation ‘unacceptable’: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that any decision to appoint the next administrator having political affiliation will be unacceptable, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Ismail, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, said that consultation is underway for shortlisting the names for Karachi administrator. The governor urged for the appointment of new administrator in Karachi after holding consultations with all stakeholders.

Governor Ismail hinted that many names including renowned bureaucrat Younus Dagha are being speculated for the position.

Read: Sindh govt to appoint Karachi administrator soon: CM Murd

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving in Karachi on Saturday and he will share his plan with all stakeholders for the betterment of Karachi. The forthcoming visit of PM Imran Khan is very important as he is going to announce plans for Karachi.”

“At this time, billions of rupees are being spent on different projects in Karachi. PM Imran Khan shows seriousness for ending the miseries of Karachi. Sindh government should have welcomed the Centre over showing a willingness to develop Karachi.”

The governor said that it seems that the provincial government is also serious for resolving issues of the port city, however, confusion is still seen on their side.

Read: MQM-P shows concerns over delay in appointment of Karachi administrator

To a question, Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had tried to incite citizens against ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. PM Imran Khan had already given a clear statement for not snatching shelter from anyone.

While answering another question regarding protests erupted over lack of water drainage and power outages, the governor said that for the first time, the Defence area of the metropolis has received the most amount of rain which caused flood-like situation despite clearance of main drainage nullahs.

Ismail said that he has asked Cantonment Board of Clifton (CBC) administration to withdraw the First Information Report (FIR) against the protestors. He added that the protestors should also amicably resolve the matters with the CBC administration.

Comments

comments