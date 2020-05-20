Sindh governor orders provision of protection equipment to hospitals

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has directed to provide protection equipment to hospitals over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The order was issued by the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail after a delegation of national and provincial lawmakers called on him. The delegation members include Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khurrum Sher Zaman and others.

Governor Ismail gave the task to Haleem Adil Shaikh to provide personal protection equipment (PPEs), face sheet and other necessary equipment.

He said that one container of medical equipment will be dispatched for the medical staff in Chandka Hospital, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

“The young doctors are protesting due to non-provision of protection equipment to them. Doctors and other medical staff are our front line soldiers who are fighting coronavirus pandemic. The Centre will continue assisting their safety.”

Imran Ismail continued that it was a major requirement of the time to adopt social distancing by the citizens besides following all orders under the precautionary measures until a vaccine is not developed against COVID-19.

