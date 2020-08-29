Sindh governor directs K-Electric to restore electricity in Karachi 

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday directed K-Electric to restore electricity in Karachi immediately, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation with K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monis Abdullah, the Sindh governor said that it is beyond understanding why the power supply company failed to restore electricity in the metropolis even after two days.

Imran Ismail said that prolonged load-shedding multiplied the miseries of citizens in the rain-hit city.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that he had directed K-Electric to restore electricity in the metropolis by this evening. He said that they were in contact with the power supply company.

Earlier on August 29, several parts of Karachi had been without electricity, a day after the city was wrecked by record-breaking rains.

According to the details, even after 24 hours, K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, had failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

The prolonged load-shedding had sparked protests and sit-ins on Friday in several areas, including in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Korangi. The protesters had blocked the Korangi Expressway, causing the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway.

