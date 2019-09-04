Sindh governor meets US congressman, Senator to discuss Kashmir issue

WASHINGTON: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday met Congressman Eric Swalwell and Senator Chris Van Hollen at their offices in Washington DC, USA.

During the meeting, the Governor highlighted the current crisis in Kashmir and the human right violations and atrocities committed by the Indian Fascist regime in IoK, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had arrived in Washington Tuesday on his five-day visit to the United States.

As per details, during the visit, the Sindh Governor would meet with several US senators and congressman. The governor would apprise leaders about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Sindh governor will also attend different community events during his three-day visit to the US.

t must be noted that occupied Kashmir is under strict curfew and communication blockage for the past one month.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

