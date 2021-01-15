Sindh governor to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office tomorrow

KARACHI: The delegation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office tomorrow to appease the key coalition partner of the federal government, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with other PTI leaders will meet with MQM-P leaders in order to remove their reservation.

According to sources, matters pertaining to MQM-P’s grievance, current political situation and other issues will also be discussed in the meetings.

Read More: Committee mulling over demands put forward by MQM-P: Sources

The coalition partner of the PTI-led federal government has shown reservation over census results of 2017.

On December 22, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 census three years after it was conducted. The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI in the centre, rejected the census results.

Meanwhile, the PPP maintains that the federal cabinet has no authority to either approve or reject the census results because the subject of census falls under the domain of the CCI. In a meeting on December 24, the Sindh cabinet had decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

