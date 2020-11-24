Governor Sindh expected to discuss Bundal Island development with PM

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh and prominent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Imran Ismail is reportedly scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss matters including development works on Karachi’s Bundal Island, ARY News reported Tuesday.

The Sindh Governor who is on Islamabad visit at the moment will, according to the sources, meet later this week, the Prime Minister to deliberate over matters related to the province which also include resettlement of Pakistan Quarters in Karachi.

It may be noted that the governor’s meeting is predicted as an important development in terms of twin islands off the Karachi coast.

READ: Sindh govt to be taken into confidence on Bundal Island project: Imran Ismail

Earlier last week, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to expedite work on the Bundal Island project aimed at constructing two new cities on the island.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad alongside Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi, the governor Sindh said that Bundal Island project would create job opportunities for 150,000 people besides also becoming a source of income generation for the province.

“Bundal Island will remain part of the Sindh province,” he said adding that it is not a housing project rather a plan to construct a city.

Comments

comments