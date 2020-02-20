Sindh governor summons meeting to review progress on federal govt projects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned a meeting on February 24 to review the work on the ongoing federal govt funded projects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has to inaugurate seven projects of Karachi in mid-February but an additional work of the construction of adjoining roads could delay the inauguration of these projects

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had earlier given February 7 deadline for the inauguration of projects.

According to sources, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi flyover is expected to be completed by Feb 26, Five Star Chowrangi flyover on Feb 28, while KDA Chowrangi flyover is also likely to be completed within the ongoing month.

Meanwhile, the construction work on federal govt funded Nishtar road and Manghopir road phase-I has been completed, while the repair work of roads adjoining to three flyovers at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi and Five Star Chowrangi are underway which would be completed soon.

Read More: Delay in inauguration of federal govt funded projects likely

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate all five projects.

Karachi may breathe a sigh of relief after opening of these flyovers and a number of roads closed due to development work in progress.

Comments

comments