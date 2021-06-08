Sindh governor says Centre’s focus on development of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the federal government was paying special attention on the development of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after visiting the development schemes in Karachi, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced special development package for the port city.

He said so far schemes amounting Rs 10 billion has been given to the city by federal government for which 70 per cent funds have also been released.

Imran Ismail said Rs 446 billion have also been earmarked by federal government for the development of various districts in interior Sindh.

Read More: PM Imran approves establishment of special economic zone in Karachi

Earlier on May 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his satisfaction over the progress on special economic zones and approved the setting up of SEZ in Karachi.

He had been chairing a meeting to review the progress of CPEC projects and the promotion of investment. The meeting had discussed the investment under CPEC, facilities extended to the Chinese investors, related issues and the steps for their resolution.

During the meeting, PM had directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

