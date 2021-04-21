Case registered against attack on ex-Sindh governor’s son in Karachi

KARACHI: Police registered the case against a gun attack on the former Sindh governor’s son at his residence in Karachi over the complaint of Barrister Afnan Siddiqui, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police told media that a case was registered over the complaint of Barrister Afnan Siddiqui under the section of attempted murder. Police officials said that the bullet rounds were not recovered from the crime scene.

They added that Siddiqui had recorded his statement regarding the incident. According to details, the land was allotted to Afnan Siddiqui’s father in Islamabad. A suspect, Irfanullah, wants to occupy the land and property, said police.

Police said that the scope of the investigation was expanded after the registration of the case.

The son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan and former Sindh governor, Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi on Tuesday late night.

Detailing the incident, Siddiqui had said unidentified gunmen open fire at him, when he was dropped by his friend around 1:17 am, last night. Hearing the firing, one of my servants jumped to save me and the bullets fired at him hit the walls of the house, he added.

He further said the policeman present inside his house opened fire at the attackers after which they managed to flee the scene using an empty plot.

Siddiqui said he is having a conflict with a man named Irfanullah Kundi from 2018, who sent goons to attack his mother in Murree earlier too.

