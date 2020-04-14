Sindh governor reaches Thatta to review coronavirus situation

THATTA: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday reached Thatta on a day-long visit to review the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail reviewed the lockdown situation, while he also visited the quarantine centre established for COVID-19 patients.

The Sindh governor also visited Ehsaas Kafalat programme center in Makli to monitor arrangements.

On the occasion, he ordered authorities to maintain social distancing between the needy families coming in camp to receive cash from the government.

The visit comes after it was revealed that the district administration Thatta has distributed expired ration among needy people.

The distributed ration got expired in 2002, 2006 and 2008. The revelation was made after the condition of children worsened after consuming the distributed ration.

Read More: Expired ration distributed among needy in Thatta

The affectees said despite informing the police, no case into the matter has been registered against the responsible who provided expired ration and put their lives at stake.

On contact, the Deputy Commission Thatta, he refused to comment on the matter. The people have demanded of the Sindh government to take notice of the issue.

