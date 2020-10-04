Sindh governor calls for national unity to thwart enemies’ designs

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri visited Jamia-Tur-Rasheed on Sunday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons during the visit, Imran Ismail called for national unity to thwart designs of enemies. He maintained that Pakistan’s enemies were trying to create misunderstanding and mistrust between the army and the masses.

The governor said that baseless propaganda was being spread against the armed forces to weaken the country. He said that the country was going through its most critical period and urged the religious scholars to play their role and help government meet the challenges.

Read More: ‘We have to remain vigilant to thwart hostile attempts’: COAS Bajwa

On the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri vehemently condemned the elements spearheading poisonous smear campaign against the country’s vital institutions from London and Delhi.

He said Pakistan is the bastion of Islam and the services and sacrifices offered by the soldiers of Pakistan Army were unmatched. Qadri said that the conspiracies being hatched against the country would be foiled.

