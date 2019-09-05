Sindh governor apprises US senator of Kashmiris’ plight

WASHINGTON: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday called on United States Senator Chris Van Hollen and apprised him about the Kashmiris’ plight and deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Talking to the US Congressman, Imran Ismail said that Kashmir issue would be top agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his upcoming visit to New York to attend the UNSC session.

On the occasion, the US senator expressed concerns over violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and vowed to raise his voice in support of Kashmiris in the Congress.

Read More: PM apprises Oman’s delegation of brutal repression in Kashmir

Earlier in the day, a parliamentary delegation of Oman had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

The delegation was led by Chairman Majles Al’Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali and comprised Mohammed Ali Amer Baqi, Mohameed Khamis Abdullah Al Badi, Mohameed Ramadhan Qasim Al Balushi, Yoonis Yaqoob Issa Al Siyabi, Murad Ali Yousaf, Salim Hamad Saed Al Mufarraji and Ambassador Mr. Al Sheikh Omar Al Marhoon

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting. The prime minister had apprised the visiting dignitaries of the plight of Kashmiris in India-held Jammu and Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri Muslims by Indian forces.

Comments

comments