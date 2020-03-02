Sindh govt to set aside Rs 100 million to deal with coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to earmark Rs 100 million for taking measures to avoid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the province after two suspected cases have popped up in the provincial capital Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial cabinet meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers and officials will give nod for setting aside the amount to deal with the virus prevention measures.

The cabinet meeting would also mull over changing the dress code of the police force in the province while lawmaking on the water issues in the province is also included in the cabinet agenda.

The meeting would also decide regarding the purchase of wheat in the province and establishment of a university in Mirpurkhas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government Sunday decided to keep all public and private educational institutions closed until March 13.

A spokesperson for the government relayed all educational institutes across the province will remain closed until March 13.

The decision to keep all public and private educational institutions closed was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House.

“Sindh Government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till 13th of March 2020,” Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tweeted.

During another meeting on February 27, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the meeting of health officials directed for screening tests of 1500 people recently returned from Iran.

The chief minister was informed that 1500 recently returned people from Iran have been identified.

Secretary Health informed that a group of 28 people, which were accompanied by the patient of coronavirus was in contact with department officials and extending cooperation.

The chief minister directed for shifting concerned people to isolation and arranging quarantine for them.

