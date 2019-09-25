Sindh govt to take action against litterers under section 144

KARACHI: After announcing prize money of Rs100,000 for identification of garbage throwers, the Sindh government has announced to take strict action litterers under section 144, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, section 144 has been imposed in Karachi on directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh government also announced prize money of Rs 100,000 for anyone who identifies the garbage thrower.

Ghani on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those who throw stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines and announced that anyone who sent clips identifying garbage throwers and those dumping stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines would be given a reward. He also provided WhatsApp numbers for sending such clips.

It must be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched a month-long special campaign on September 21 to clean Karachi.

Earlier on Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the aim of ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive was to restore the past glory and beauty of the city.

Talking to journalists, CM Murad said that the drive will continue for the entire month vigorously and people of city will witness the difference, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister along with his cabinet members visited various parts of the city today in connection with the drive.

