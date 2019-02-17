Sindh govt orders action against protesting doctors

KARACHI: Amid reports of children’s death owing to young doctors’ boycott of out-patient departments (OPDs) at government-run hospitals in the metropolis and other cities of Sindh, the provincial government has decided to launch an action against the striking doctors, ARY News reported.

The doctors continued their strike for the fifth straight day on Sunday to press the Pakistan Peoples Party led government for a pay raise at par with their counterparts in Punjab.

The provincial health department has directed the medical superintendents of the public hospitals to prepare a list of the doctors not performing their duties so that disciplinary action be taken against them.

Read Also: Young doctors refuse to trust on assurance of Sindh CM’s advisor

In an official correspondence sent to the hospitals’ heads, it was stated that thousands of patients had been suffering owing to suspension of health services at OPDs and operation theatres. “Patients’ suffering won’t be tolerated anymore.”

The medical superintendants have been further directed to swiftly act against the protesting doctors and make OPDs and operation theatres functional.

Meanwhile, the doctors have announced to continue their boycott of OPDs tomorrow (Monday), according to the Young Doctors Association (YDA) chairman.

