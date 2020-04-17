Sindh govt, AKH sign MoU to provide safety training to medics

KARACHI: Sindh government and Agha Khan Hospital on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide safety training to medics serving at government hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that under the MoU signed between the two sides, the government doctors and paramedical staff would be given safety management trainings to avoid coming into contact with infections and diseases.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per a report on April 12, the doctors and paramedical staff members were becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic now while fighting the COVID-19 on front line.

The latest statistics showed an alarming figure of medics infected with the novel coronavirus while performing duties in different hospitals or came in contact with those performing duties in special isolation centres or laboratories.

It emerged that 17 staff members of Karachi’s Civil Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre tested positive for COVID-19. At least six doctors and seven paramedical staff members, whereas, a doctor and three paramedics performing duties in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital found infected with the virus.

In Karachi, the total count of coronavirus cases in medics reached 31 after the emergence of new cases. The overall figure includes two doctors and two paramedical staff from the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) of Karachi.

The health authorities have immediately acted upon the new cases and shifted the medics to isolation wards. The administration of the hospitals also disinfected the concerned wards.

Two doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and eight medical staff members including physician in Dow University Ojha Campus have also tested positive for COVID-19.

