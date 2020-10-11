Sindh govt issues alert for expected heatwave in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rehabilitation Department Disaster Management Authority has issued alert and precautionary measures with regard to the expected heatwave in Karachi.

The PDMA has issued a letter to all deputy commissioners and directed to take all necessary arrangements for these weather conditions.

The Provincial Health Department be put on alert and heatstroke management centres to be established at all major hospitals/ rural health units, according to a communique issued here

The PDMA has also advised people to take precautions and avoid open sun exposure during peak heat hours, i.e. between 11-00 AM to 04-00 PM.

The PDMA’s advisory comes after Met Office has warned of a spell of heatwave in upcoming six to eight days in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in an alert said that high pressure area formed over central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail over Karachi and other areas of Sindh during next 6-8 days with Day Temperatures rising to 40-42 ºCelsius under the influence of this weather condition, the weather department said.

