KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday allowed public transport to operate in the port city under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

The decision to resume public transport services came after successful talks between Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah and transporters who have been pressing the government for permission to bring their buses on roads citing relaxation in the lockdown.

Owais Shah said transporters will have to ensure implementation of the government-defined SOPs, including availability of hand sanitizers and wearing of masks in vehicles, otherwise, action will be taken against transporters.

He said a notification with regard to resumption of public transport will be issued soon.

It is to mention here that the provincial government a day earlier issued a notification, allowing markets to remain open in the city from 6 am in the morning till 7 pm in the evening. Medical stores and essential items seller can open their businesses 24/7.

The notification also says that if the government finds people breaking rules and not following SOPs then the decisions and leeway given may be reverted. Marriage halls, business centers and expo halls will remain closed while all sorts of sporting activities, grounds and facilities shall also remain under lock and key.

