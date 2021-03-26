Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 30

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared March 30 (Tuesday) a provincial holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the public and private educational institutions will remain closed on March 30 (15th of Sha’ban) in connection with the Shab-e-Barat.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the steering committee meeting on education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on March 30, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat,” read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) is observed across the country with religious fervor and solemnity every year.

The night falls on the fifteenth day of Sha’ban and around two weeks before the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Special prayers and ‘Nawafil’ are offered throughout the night to seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Shab-e-Barat gives a chance to the people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty. People fast next day as a part of Sunnah.

