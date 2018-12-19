Sindh govt announces winter vacations

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Wednesday announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 22 to December 31, 2018.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutes will reopen on January 1, 2019 (Tuesday) after a 10-day break.

“In pursuance of decision of Steering Committee meeting held on February 12, 2018, It is hereby notified that the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions in Sindh shall be observed from December 22, 2018 to December 31, 2018,” reads the notification.

The vacations have been announced after keeping the prevailing cold and dry weather conditions in the province.

