Sindh govt establishes anti-snake venom, anti-rabies serology laboratory

NAWABSHAH: Sindh government on Wednesday establish anti-snake venom and anti-rabies serology laboratory in Sakrand, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial authorities claimed it to be the Pakistan’s first and Asia’s largest anti-snake and anti-rabies serology laboratory.

The laboratory would develop vaccine to cure dog and snake bite injuries. The laboratory has become functional and would initially develop vaccines to fulfill the needs of the province.

The announcement from the provincial authorities came in the backdrop of rising dog bite incidents in the province that claimed lives of several innocent children.

Although many cases were reported in the province but one case of a minor child Husnain from Larkana caught the media eye and was extensively reported forcing the Sindh government to launch a ‘war against stray dogs’ in the province.

However, the Sindh government’s efforts could not save the six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana. He breathed his last on December 11, 2019 at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi.

Hasnain was under treatment at the NICH, where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to the Director NICH, Dr Jamal, the boy succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body was handed over to the heirs, he continued.

On November 18, the provincial government formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

Hasnain was rushed to the NICH, after the Sindh government took notice of the matter. He was denied treatment in Larkana’s hospitals including biggest medical facilities in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH). His parents were asked to shift him to Karachi.

