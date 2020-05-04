KARACHI: Interior Ministry on request of the Sindh government has notified a 90 day extension in the stay of Sindh Rangers in the metropolis for policing duties.

An announcement of the ministry said this time the matter of extension of Rangers was decided amicably with mutual coordination.

The special policing powers were extended by the federal interior ministry under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in order for the force to help maintain law and order in the metropolis.

The Pakistan Rangers force will now continue to their exercise their responsibilities in the provincial capital until the end of August, 2020.

Earlier on April 29, Spokesman Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders.

“45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

He said that they have taken many difficult decisions to control coronavirus outbreak in the province and its implementation was impossible without the support of the Rangers and police personnel.

