Sindh bans protests on several Karachi roads, highways
KARACHI: Keeping in view of threats and inconvenience to the general public due to protests on roads and highways, the Sindh government has banned protests, rallies on various roads in Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
A notification has been issued by Sindh Home Department in this connection.
As per the notification, the provincial government has banned protests on various highways of Sindh and Karachi roods for a period of 60 days with immediate effect.
The Highways include;
- National Highway
- Indus Highway
- Super Highway (Karachi-Hyderabad)
- RCD Highway
Other Sindh roads include;
- Railway Stations/Railway Tracks and roads leading to Railway Stations across province
- Main roads leading towards Ports/Airports/Universities/Hospitals
- Inter-City Bus Terminals
Following roads/points have been banned for demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies in Karachi
- Northern Bypass
- Maripur Road
- Shahrah-e-Usman (Northern Bypass to City)
- Airport/PAF Road
- Lyari Expressway
- Hub River Road
- Shahrah-e-Faisal
- Shahrah-e-Pakistan
- Korangi Industrial Area Road
- Port Qasim (Port Qasim to National Highway).