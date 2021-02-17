Sindh bans protests on several Karachi roads, highways

KARACHI: Keeping in view of threats and inconvenience to the general public due to protests on roads and highways, the Sindh government has banned protests, rallies on various roads in Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification has been issued by Sindh Home Department in this connection.

As per the notification, the provincial government has banned protests on various highways of Sindh and Karachi roods for a period of 60 days with immediate effect.

The Highways include;

National Highway

Indus Highway

Super Highway (Karachi-Hyderabad)

RCD Highway

Other Sindh roads include;

Railway Stations/Railway Tracks and roads leading to Railway Stations across province

Main roads leading towards Ports/Airports/Universities/Hospitals

Inter-City Bus Terminals

Following roads/points have been banned for demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies in Karachi

Northern Bypass

Maripur Road

Shahrah-e-Usman (Northern Bypass to City)

Airport/PAF Road

Lyari Expressway

Hub River Road

Shahrah-e-Faisal

Shahrah-e-Pakistan

Korangi Industrial Area Road

Port Qasim (Port Qasim to National Highway).

