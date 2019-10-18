Sindh govt bans pillion riding for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday slapped a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles on October 20, on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), ARY News reported.

Sindh Home department has slapped ban under section 144 to deter any untoward incident during majalis and azadari processions across the province, including Karachi.

The Sindh police have been directed to start snap-checking all over the province.

However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official card as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

The all arms permits have also been cancelled by the provincial government.

Yesterday, the Sindh government had summoned Army in the province to ensure foolproof security of the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.).

The Sindh government formally requested Federal interior ministry to deploy Army personnel in all six districts of Sindh, including Karachi, through a letter.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route. The sources further said that routes towards the procession would be sealed as a precautionary measure.

Arbaeen or Chehlum is a public holiday. It is observed on Safar 20, the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (R.A)

