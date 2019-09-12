Sindh Govt forms body for public safety, police complaints

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission.

According to a notification, the twelve-member Commission will be headed by the Provincial Home Minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

Eleven members of the provincial assembly will also be the part of this Commission.

Earlier on September 11, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to lead the provincial Public Safety Commission.

According to a notification, the Sindh government announced a 12-member Public Safety Commission headed by the provincial home minister under Police Order-2002.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Murad Ali Shah has kept the portfolio since August 5 reshuffle in the provincial cabinet.

The commission will comprise of Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Ali Pitafi, Shahnaz Begum, Hussain Mirza and members of civil society.

