Sindh govt seeks cops’ family record for health, education facilities   

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday decided to collect a complete family record of policemen in the province aimed at providing health and education facilities to them, AREY NEWS reported.

According to details, under the record-collection process, the authorities have asked the entire police hierarchy including a sentry to top police officer to submit details of educational qualification, age, abilities and other details of their family members.

They are asked to submit the details by February 18.

The forms for the record collection process have been issued from the provincial home office aimed at providing health and education facilities to them as per the details submitted.

The authorities would issue health cards to the policemen for availing health facilities for them and their family members. However, this facility will vary for departments and the seniority of the officials.

In May 2019, Sindh police took a major step for the welfare of children of martyred personnel and on-duty officers as the department signed an agreement with renowned institutions for free and discounted education facility.

Sindh police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with best educational institutions for provision of free and discounted education facility to children of police martyrs and on-duty officers, said spokesperson.

The initiative will open opportunities to the children to get education from renowned schools, colleges and universities.

The spokesperson told media that the students belonging to police officials’ families would be given 50 per cent discount on monthly fees.

A ceremony was organised at the Central Police Office (CPO) which was attended by owners and representatives of renowned schools. The agreement was signed by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Welfare which set quota of the children in all schools.

