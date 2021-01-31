Sindh govt creating obstacles in Karachi’s development: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday accused the Sindh government of creating obstacles in Centre-funded development projects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, Asad Umar said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not consider Karachi as his own.

Despite the obstacles, the federal government will continue the development projects in the metropolis, he added. The minister said that upcoming local body elections will be held under a new system in the metropolis, adding that elected members of Karachi should not be left at the mercy of the provincial government.

“The local body system in Sindh does not meet the spirit of the Constitution. The local government should have all the powers but that’s not the case in Karachi,” he added.

Earlier on January 27, in a bid to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being taken under the Karachi Transformation Plan, the federal government had formed a 10-member monitoring committee.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the committee would be chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan whereas chairmen of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Water & Power Development Authority WAPDA, secretaries of Finance, Water Resources, Planning Division, Economic Affairs, Railways and others would be members of the committee.

The committee would also ensure timely provision of funds for the projects and it will assist the authorities in implementing the projects.

