KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to initiate free housing schemes to facilitate the low-income groups in the province.

According to the details, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Manzoor Wasan on Wednesday briefed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the free housing schemes and invited him to inaugurate the project, which he accepted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell devised the plan to provide 10,000 houses free of coast to low-income people in the first phase. The houses will be allotted via lucky draw.

However 10,000 more houses will be provided in the second phase across the province. The free housing scheme will be started from Hyderabad and Nawabshah, said the sources

While 2,000 plots will be provided to low-income people in Khairpur. The provincial government is planning Benazir flats and free plot schemes for the low-income people in Karachi. .

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the housing schemes and directed Manzoor Wasan to expedite work on development schemes in the province.

The PPP leader said that those who are dreaming to topple the Sind government will not succeed in their designs.

