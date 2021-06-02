Sindh govt delinks BDS from special branch to improve law and order

KARACHI: The Sindh government has delinked the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from the police’s Special Branch Unit to improve the law and order situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Following the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a separate institution of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been established after delinking it from the police’s special branch.

The newly-established institution will be made functional in the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

A notification was also issued in this regards which stated that 252 vacancies will be created for BDS institution including four deputy superintendent police (DSP) of Grade 17, 10 inspectors of Grade 16, 27 sub-inspectors (SIs) of Grade 14, 37 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Grade 9, 52 head constables of Grade 7 and 122 constables of Grade 7.

Earlier in April, the Sindh police had decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an Additional Inspector General (AIG) ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province.

The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police had replaced an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the senior cop Farhat Junejo had been appointed as the head of the newly formed unit.

