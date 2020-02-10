Sindh govt decides to deregister 30 non-functional drug rehab centres

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday decided to cancel the registration of 30 health institutions rehabilitating the drug affectees owing to lack of operational activity despite receiving funds from the provincial exchequer, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The meeting also directed the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) to carry out an inspection of the health units working for the treatment and rehabilitation of the drug affectees.

Briefing on the matter, the provincial social welfare secretary said that there are more than 50 drug rehabilitation centres registered with them. “Around 30 of them receives funding but remains non-functional,” said the secretary.

To this, the chief secretary directed the social welfare department to cancel the registration of all such institutes.

In October 2019, the Sindh government has announced to open rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in the province. As per details, initially, the rehab centre will be opened in Karachi and would be extended to further cities of Sindh later on.

In this connection, a six-member committee has been formed for the establishment of rehab centres.

According to a notification, Karachi commissioner will head a committee, formed for the set-up of treatment centres, while the committee will present a report to Sindh chief secretary in 15 days.

The Rehabilitation Centre will provide free of charge indoor treatment to the addicts.

Earlier in July, lawmakers in Sindh assembly passed a resolution seeking the establishment of rehabilitation centres for people addicted to drugs, unanimously asking the provincial government to take care of educational institutions as well to curb the increasing use of drugs there.

