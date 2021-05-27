Sindh orders all govt employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday directed all government employees of different departments to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 as soon as possible, ARY News reported.

In this connection, the provincial government has issued directives to all secretaries of government departments.

Moreover, the Sindh government has also decided to set up covid vaccination centres at the province’s educational institutions.

In each district and tehsil two educational institutions will be used as COVID-19 vaccination centres, sources said. The government has asked the regional directors and the District Education Officers (DEOs) to provide the names of the academic institutes for vaccination centres.

The provincial government considering to set up covid vaccination centres at over 180 educational institutions of Sindh.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided to start drive-through vaccination in the province to hike the daily vaccination rate.

The government under a strategy, has decided to inoculate people with coronavirus vaccine at different public places using mobile vans, sources said.

Sindh government also making separate arrangements for covid vaccination of the industrial workers. Special vaccine centres will be established at various industrial areas.

