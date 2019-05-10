Sindh govt imposes Rs3.4 million fines on 2,430 profiteers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government in a crackdown against profiteers took action against 2,430 profiteers in Karachi and imposed Rs3,404,350 fine, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson for Sindh minister for agriculture, supply and prices said 9,360 shops were checked across the metropolis on fourth day of the crackdown against profiteering.

On May 7, the Sindh government had sent nine profiteers to jail and imposed 383,000 rupees fine in Karachi.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Ismail Rahoo had said action was taken on complaints received from citizens against 169 profiteers in different areas.

Ismail Rahoo had said the price magistrates and deputy commissioners had taken action against the profiteers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani had directed all the deputy commissioners to launch a campaign in their respective districts to ensure price control on commodities.

The commissioner had asked the DCs to review their performances on a daily basis and present him report on the fines imposed and arrests made.

On directive of the Karachi commissioner, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Ahmed Ali Qureshi and other officers had visited Sabzi Mandi along other officers to review the performance of the market committee.

He had later presented a detailed report to the commissioner regarding procedure of the market committee.

Iftikhar Shalwani had directed the market committee to ensure that transparency was maintained while fixing prices for fruits and vegetables.

