KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday allowed fishermen to resume their work at the Karachi Fish Harbour under standard operating procedures (SOPs), reported ARY News.

According to a notification, all stakeholders are required to submit an undertaking in writing to the Karachi Fish Harbour Authority that they will strictly follow the government’s SOPs for social distancing and preventive measures and will provide masks, gloves and sanitisers to their employees or labourers.

It said fish catch will not be offloaded with the crew to remain on a boat until its auction takes place and that one representative from the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), mole-holder and 3-5 purchasers will be allowed to participate in it.

Read More: Fishermen waiting for government’s assistance in lockdown

After the auction, the notification said, fish will be transported directly to processing plants via vehicles with five labourers to be allowed on each boat for the purpose.

Fishermen will be allowed to land from 6pm to 6am, it said.

“Any person/stakeholder engaged in above permissible activity/operation found violating any of the instructions contained in this order shall be liable for action in accordance with law as per section 04 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014,” the government warned.

Read More: Pakistan Coast Guards distribute free ration among fishermen

Comments

comments