Sindh govt forms committee to keep a close watch on SBCA

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

The committee has been constituted with approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. A notification to this effect has been issued.

According to the notification, the local government secretary will head the committee comprising nine members. It has been tasked to review and monitor the authority’s matters, including grant of permits for high-rises and approval of maps by the SBCA.

The body will ensure that funds set aside for parks, playgrounds, and housing societies are utilised appropriately besides putting forth proposals for conserving heritage sites and bringing amendments to building and services rules.

Under the notification, the committee is required to implement the directives of the Supreme Court and High Court with regard to buildings and their laws as well as monitor whether or not SBCA officers are discharging their duty properly and whether they are following instructions they are given by it.

