Sindh govt forms committee to expedite Karachi development projects

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has Friday put together an Execution Committee to oversee development works in the port city projected by Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) with the city administrator as its chairman, ARY News reported.

The eight-member committee to see through the decisions made by PCIC and speed up the developments has been constituted via notification with immediate effect. It includes Commissioner Karachi as well as a representative of Karachi Corps headquarter.

For this execution committee, the terms of reference, among others, are to fast-track carrying out all the decisions and projects with mutual coordination of apolitical approach.

The committee is expected to eliminate all the impediments along the way and ensure all the relevant government bodies are on board.

It includes members from K Electric, DG R&R of National Disaster Management Authority, CEOs of all cantonment boards of Karachi, representatives from Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Port Trust, and Sui Sothern Gas Company as well.

Separately to happen today, the State Bank of Pakistan has announced in the bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting it has maintained the policy rates at 7 per cent.

The monetary policy committee of the SBP sat today to roll out its interest rates for the two months wherein it decided to keep it unchanged.

The MPC said in its statement that since the last meeting in November, the domestic recovery has gained some further traction .

